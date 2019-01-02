Ohio police agencies send condolences after hilarious tweet about doughnut truck fire

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Police in Kentucky found some humor after an empty doughnut truck caught fire.

WKYT-TV reports no one was injured when the Krispy Kreme driver stopped Monday after noticing smoke in the cab of his truck following a delivery in Morehead. The fire was extinguished quickly and the cause remains undetermined.

Lexington police posted photos on social media of the blackened side of the truck and officers jokingly mourning the truck’s loss. The post was accompanied by the comment, “No words.”

Police departments from across the country chimed in to offer their condolences, including several police departments from Ohio.

The Cleveland police department tweeted, “Praying for you all in this difficult moment.”

The Toledo police department wrote in a tweet, “Hang in there, 2019 will get better.”

“It’s a cop thing,” the Cincinnati police department tweeted.

Krispy Kreme responded, “We’re thinking of you during this difficult time… and have more doughnuts on the way!”

As of Wednesday, the Lexington police tweet had been liked more than 84,000 times and shared more than 22,000 times.