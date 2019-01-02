New Chick-fil-A opening in Mayfield Heights means chance at free food for a year

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Chick-fil-A is opening a new store in Mayfield Heights.

The new place is at 6390 Mayfield Road and will open Thursday, January 10.

There is a special chance for people to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Instead of camping overnight, the first 100 people who register on their website will be able to take part in a special community outreach field trip.

Registration will open at 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 9 and continue until 9 a.m. or until 100 participants are registered.

Those chosen will serve the community all day and return to the store around 3 p.m. when prizes will be awarded, including a one-year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.