‘Never forget Buckeye nation!’ Video of Urban Meyer’s last locker room speech as Ryan Day era begins

PASADENA, California – Urban Meyer has handed his coach’s whistle to Ryan Day.

The Ohio State Buckeyes posted video of how Meyer closed his chapter as head coach after winning the Rose Bowl, and the Day era began.

“How about Buckeye nation?…Never forget Buckeye nation…did Buckeye nation ever turn their back on Ohio State?…When I needed it the most you gave your very best,” Meyer said to his team.

Meyer than took off his whistle and crowned Day, now the 25th head coach at The Ohio State University, to a swell of excitement from the locker room.

Day looked visibly moved with happiness.

“We wouldn’t be standing here today if everyone in this room didn’t step up,” Day told his players.

“Let’s go get ’em. Go Bucks!” Day said in close.