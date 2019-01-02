Man leads police on chase with 2-year-old daughter in front seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- A 22-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including receiving stolen property and endangering children, after Euclid police say he led officers on a chase with his two-year-old daughter, and the girl's mother in the front seat.

Daquan Gordon was arraigned Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. He is being held in jail on a $10,000 bond.

The incident happened November 30 when an Euclid officer tried to stop the vehicle Gordon was driving. Gordon fled. The pursuit was quickly called off, but Gordon ended up crashing.

Police arrived moments later, and found a 20-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl in the front seat. The young child was not in a child car seat.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained the dash camera video of the incident.

"What are you thinking?" the officer can be heard asking Gordon. "You kidding me? You put everyone's life in danger, including your own kid."

No one was injured.

According to the police report, the vehicle Gordon was driving was reported stolen from Cleveland on December 8, 2017.

Gordon is due back in court next week.