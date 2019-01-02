Kentucky special education teacher arrested after allegedly giving alcohol, marijuana to minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. -- A special education teacher in Kentucky was arrested after she allegedly gave minors alcohol and marijuana at a New Year's Eve party.

According to WDRD, officials said that Tuesday at 1 a.m., the police were called to the Louisville-area home of Lindsey E. Lewis, 36, after a neighbor claimed that teenagers had destroyed property after attending Lewis' New Year's Eve party.

There were reportedly 14 minors at the 40-person party.

Some of them tried to leave when authorities arrived, according to the news outlet, however others told officers they had consumed alcohol and smoked pot.

WDRB also reports that Lewis' home smelled of marijuana, cans and bottles of alcohol were present, and Lewis appeared to be under the influence

According to the police report obtained by WDRB, police said that Lewis “knowingly hosted a party in which she knew or assisted” with the minors "getting impaired."

Lewis was charged with 14 counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

She has reportedly been a teacher with the Jefferson County Public School district since 2016.

According to WAVE 3 News, an 18-year-old party guest named Tristan Cornett was also arrested for possession of marijuana and methamphetamines.