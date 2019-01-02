‘Just went haywire’: Teen fighting mystery medical condition after cruise with family

**Some of the details in this story and video are graphic**

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A teen from Missouri is fighting a life-changing mystery medical condition that started after a cruise with her family.

WDAF reports that Jordyn Walker, 15, went on the cruise with her family last summer. When she came back from the trip, her medical nightmare began. It started with stomach pain and bloody stools.

“It just went haywire from there,” she said. “Everything started swelling.”

Doctors at first ran tests believing it was a sinus infection. She ultimately lost her sense of taste and smell, so saw multiple specialists and went through several other tests.

“Everything came back normal,” said her mother, Kendyll Walker.

They were told that Jordyn had a “one in a million” episode that would probably never happen again. But two weeks before Christmas 2018, it came back with a vengeance.

“My whole face just turned purple and bruised and giant with blood,” said Jordyn.

She went to the emergency room and ended up in pediatric intensive care, with a 16-day hospitalization with more tests, medication and even two surgeries.

Doctors are still stumped.

“There’s no answers,” said Kendyll Walker. “There’s nothing they could do.”

Now, the teen is permanently blind.

“She won’t get a chance to drive or see her sisters get married like she wants so much,” said Kendyll Walker.

Her family is grateful for an outpouring of support and hope someone will finally help them find some answers.

Jordyn is determined and positive.

“I’m not gonna let this stop me,” she said.

