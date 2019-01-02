Good Samaritans honored after saving lives of Maple Heights woman, three-year-old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Two young cousins who are credited with saving the life of a mother and her three-year-old daughter were honored Wednesday night at the Maple Heights City Council Meeting.

"Just so thankful that they was my Guardian Angels and just stopped and helped me and my daughter,” said LaTonya Perry.

For the first time, Perry met the two young men who she said helped save her life and the life of her three-year-old daughter, Aaliyah.

The emotional reunion happened minutes before Rayfield Hallman, 26, and his 18-year old cousin Stephen Wood were recognized by Maple Heights City Council Wednesday night.

"I'm glad that we could do good and be good to the community,” said Good Samaritan Stephen Wood.

"The situation just didn't look right, it's dark time, the doorway's wide open, she's laid in the doorway,” said his cousin Rayfield Hallman.

Sunday, December 23, the young men were driving along Raymond Street when they noticed Latonya, who had a seizure about 90 minutes earlier.

Her three-year-old daughter was with her right outside their home in the 35-degree weather.

They stopped and immediately called for help.

"So many people rode past me and they saw a little girl out there and they kept going and these two gentlemen, just took time out of their day and stopped,” said Perry.

"She could've been walking the streets, somebody else could've walked past, went inside her home, I mean so many other things could have went the wrong way,” said Hallman.

Maple Heights City Council honored the men for their heroic actions and read a proclamation from the Cleveland Chapter of the NAACP.

"Realizing that the situation was serious, the two men stopped to investigate and were able to determine that the child's mother had lost consciousness,” said city councilman Stafford Shenett.

"Something said stop now and you got that baby out of the cold,” said Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell.

"You're not doing it for the recognition, you not doing for the attention, you doing because it's something God put in your heart,” said Perry.

The two men also helped save the family’s dog, which had escaped from the house.

The mayor said the owner of the Mr. Chicken Restaurant chain also plans to honor the young men at a future time.

