Giant Eagle closing Willoughby Hills location February 2

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Giant Eagle, Inc. is closing its Willoughby Hills supermarket next month.

The Giant Eagle at 27505 Chardon Road is scheduled to close Saturday, February 2 at 6 p.m.

Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan released the following statement Wednesday:

“We thank our customers for their years of patronage at this location and invite them to visit us at our other area supermarkets in Willoughby, Willowick and Mayfield Heights. We also greatly appreciate the longstanding commitment of our Willoughby Hills Team Members, and are offering all who are interested positions at other area locations.”

The grocery chain reminds all Giant Eagle pharmacy customers that, if they have historically filled their prescriptions at the Willoughby Hills location, they can have them made available at any alternate Giant Eagle pharmacy.

The Willougby Hills Giant Eagle had operated under the brand since 1998.

