Garfield Heights police arrest suspect after he crashes stolen car, falls off cliff

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - Garfield Heights police say a chase with a stolen car suspect ended when the suspect crashed and then went off a cliff.

Garfield Heights began pursuing the car around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday following a report the car was stolen from Cleveland.

The driver crashed at Grand Division Avenue near Warner Road.

According to police, the car then went down a dirt road at the end of Grand Division and fell off a cliff.

The car fell about 250 feet.

The suspect was taken into custody after emergency responders checked him out for minor injuries.

Garfield Heights police have not determined how the vehicle will be recovered.