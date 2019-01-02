Fox Recipe Box: Grill Chicken with Orange Mustard Glaze & Sesame Green Beans

If you’re looking to start the new year off with a healthier diet, these are the recipes for you.
Stefanie Paganini, a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and the International Culinary Arts and Sciences Institute, shared a recipe for Grilled Chicken with Orange Mustard Glaze and Sesame Green Beans.
Paganini also talked about the classes for kids that they can take alone or with a parent or grandparent.
Grilled Chicken with Orange Mustard Glaze
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breasts, pounded thin
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 Tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled, grated
Instructions:
- Place chicken in a plastic freezer bag with the other ingredients and allow chicken to marinate for 1-2 hours.
- Remove chicken from marinade and place on a preheated grill on direct medium heat. Grill until center of chicken registers 165 degrees F.
- Take raw marinade and place in a small sauce pot. Cook marinate until boiling (212 degrees F) and allow to boil for 6 minutes. Use fully cooked marinade as finishing sauce for chicken.
Sesame Green Beans
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds green beans, washed and trimmed
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Put up a pot of water and allow to boil. Get ready a large bowl of water with 1 cup of ice cubes in it. Place green beans into the boiling water for 2-3minutes only. Immediately place them into the bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain from water completely.
- Heat a large nonstick sauté pan over high heat. Add 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon sesame oil to pan. Allow to heat. Add beans and crushed red pepper flakes and quickly sauté for 3 minutes. Remove beans from pan and toss in a bowl with sesame seeds and salt and pepper to taste.