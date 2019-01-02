Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Fox Recipe Box: Grill Chicken with Orange Mustard Glaze & Sesame Green Beans

January 2, 2019

If you’re looking to start the new year off with a healthier diet, these are the recipes for you.

Stefanie Paganini, a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and the International Culinary Arts and Sciences Institute, shared a recipe for Grilled Chicken with Orange Mustard Glaze and Sesame Green Beans.

Paganini also talked about the classes for kids that they can take alone or with a parent or grandparent.

Grilled Chicken with Orange Mustard Glaze

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

  •  4 chicken breasts, pounded thin
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled, grated

Instructions:

  1. Place chicken in a plastic freezer bag with the other ingredients and allow chicken to marinate for 1-2 hours.
  2. Remove chicken from marinade and place on a preheated grill on direct medium heat. Grill until center of chicken registers 165 degrees F.
  3. Take raw marinade and place in a small sauce pot. Cook marinate until boiling (212 degrees F) and allow to boil for 6 minutes.  Use fully cooked marinade as finishing sauce for chicken.

 Sesame Green Beans

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 pounds green beans, washed and trimmed
  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Put up a pot of water and allow to boil.   Get ready a large bowl of water with 1 cup of ice cubes in it.  Place green beans into the boiling water for 2-3minutes only.  Immediately place them into the bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.  Drain from water completely.
  2. Heat a large nonstick sauté pan over high heat.  Add 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon sesame oil to pan.  Allow to heat.   Add beans and crushed red pepper flakes and quickly sauté for 3 minutes.  Remove beans from pan and toss in a bowl with sesame seeds and salt and pepper to taste.
