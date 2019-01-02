Fox Recipe Box: Grill Chicken with Orange Mustard Glaze & Sesame Green Beans

If you’re looking to start the new year off with a healthier diet, these are the recipes for you.

Stefanie Paganini, a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and the International Culinary Arts and Sciences Institute, shared a recipe for Grilled Chicken with Orange Mustard Glaze and Sesame Green Beans.

Paganini also talked about the classes for kids that they can take alone or with a parent or grandparent.

Grilled Chicken with Orange Mustard Glaze

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts, pounded thin

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled, grated

Instructions:

Place chicken in a plastic freezer bag with the other ingredients and allow chicken to marinate for 1-2 hours. Remove chicken from marinade and place on a preheated grill on direct medium heat. Grill until center of chicken registers 165 degrees F. Take raw marinade and place in a small sauce pot. Cook marinate until boiling (212 degrees F) and allow to boil for 6 minutes. Use fully cooked marinade as finishing sauce for chicken.

Sesame Green Beans

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds green beans, washed and trimmed

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: