FOX 8 I-Team: Water fountains at Cleveland Hopkins to be tested after 6 passengers get sick

TAMPA, Florida - Officials say six passengers fell ill on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland to Tampa.

WFLA-TV reports the sick passengers were removed at Tampa International Airport when they landed and held for observation.

The sick passengers were not traveling together.

The remaining passengers were kept on the plane for about an hour after it landed. Those passengers deplaned around 4:30 p.m.

A WFLA reporter obtained video from the plane from when passengers were alerted to the issue.

BREAKING: Multiple passengers sick/throwing up on Frontier flight, Cleveland to @FlyTPA. Those sick removed from plane, health dept on scene pic.twitter.com/AROAlBRnqd — Melanie Michael (@WFLAMelanie) January 1, 2019

Authorities haven't provided information on the symptoms passengers were experiencing or their conditions. However, a passenger reported there was nausea and vomiting. That passenger said there was a triage area set up at the Tampa airport for sick passengers.

All of the passengers were also briefed on what to do if they become sick.

Michele Dynia, communications manager at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, told FOX 8 News they are taking "precautionary measures" and looking into the possibility that water fountains could be connected to the illnesses. Dynia said water fountains in Concourse A at Hopkins are shut off.

A source told the FOX 8 I-Team the water quality will be tested Wednesday morning. The source adds there is no definitive link between the water fountain and the illnesses, only that all of the ill passengers may have used the water fountains before the flight.

Frontier released the following statement to FOX 8 on Tuesday evening:

"During Frontier flight 1397 from Cleveland to Tampa this afternoon, six passengers became ill. The aircraft was met by local emergency medical services upon arrival in Tampa. Those passengers displaying symptoms were evaluated by medical staff before being released. All other passengers were released after a brief holding period. The cause of the illness remains under investigation. Passenger safety is Frontier’s number one priority."

JUST IN: A spokesperson from the Cleveland airport tells @WFLAVictoria there's a possibility the illnesses are connected to a drinking fountain https://t.co/M54axMBvqp — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) January 1, 2019

