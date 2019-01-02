× Euclid police: Man arrested for stabbing woman, pouring gasoline on her

EUCLID – Euclid police say a man is in custody for allegedly stabbing a woman, and then pouring gasoline on her and trying to run her over with a vehicle.

Police tell the Fox 8 I-Team the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Wilmore.

According to a report, the man started arguing with the woman about their relationship. He then stabbed her in the back. She was able to escape, but he followed her outside and poured gasoline on her, the report states.

According to the report, the woman started knocking on neighbors doors, but the man grabbed her and dragged her back to their front yard.

The man then got into a vehicle and tried to drive towards the victim.

When police arrived they were able to get the woman medical help. Officers also noted that the gas stove was on.

The suspect was arrested a short time later. No charges have been filed yet and detectives are continuing to investigate.

The woman remains hospitalized.