CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police arrested two suspects wanted in a carjacking.

According to the police, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday officers spotted a car that had been stolen an hour earlier.

Officers pursued the vehicle.

Police report two suspects bailed out of the car and started running on foot at Kinsman and E. 119th Street.

Cleveland police took them into custody a few blocks away.

Officers say they had one gun and another one that was fake.