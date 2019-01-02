Cleveland Clinic employee fired after anti-Semitic comments surfaced on her Twitter account

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland Clinic employee was fired after anti-Semitic comments surfaced on one of her social media accounts.

The tweets were from 2012 and were first documented by a group that examines social media accounts and looks for anti-Semitic rhetoric.

The group said the young woman wrote several comments, including how she intended to give all Jewish patients the wrong medications.

The Cleveland Clinic has identified the first-year resident as Lara Kollab.

She worked as a supervised first-year resident from July until September of 2018.

In multiple other posts on Twitter, Kollab called for violence against Jewish people and even minimized the Holocaust.

The Cleveland Clinic took immediate action and placed Kollab on leave back in September when they learned of these posts.

She has now been fired.

The hospital said there have been no reports of any patient harm related to her working the time she was here. They also released the following statement condemning her actions saying:

“This individual was employed as a supervised, first-year resident at our hospital from July to September 2018. When we learned of the social media post, we took immediate action, conducted an internal review and placed her on administrative leave. Her departure was related to those posts and she has not worked at Cleveland Clinic since September. For first-year residents, multiple safeguards and direct supervision are required for patient care and prescribing medicine. In addition, there have been no reports of any patient harm related to her work during the time she was here. In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system.”

Since her firing, Kollab has deleted her social media accounts.