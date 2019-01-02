× Caught on camera: Cleveland police seek person of interest in aggravated robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are trying to identify a man they say is a person of interest in an aggravated robbery.

On December 4, 2018, officers responded to Claasen Avenue at 9:35 a.m.

Police say a person’s car was stolen and robbed at gunpoint.

The victim’s vehicle was later recovered.

Police released surveillance photos of the person of interest in hopes of identifying him.

If you have any information, please call the 4th District Detective bureau at (216) 623-5418 or (216) 621-1234.