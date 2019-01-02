Cat cafe opens in Tremont with 16 furry friends looking for forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Affogato Cat Cafe opened in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood and it really is the cat's pajamas.

It's a cat cafe. And, no, it's not just full of espresso drinks and food with cute cat pun names. One side of the cafe is actually full of adoptable, sometimes frisky, and some times sleepy felines.

If you love cats, and everything about cats you just fell into heaven. As many as 16 cats all from the Cleveland Animal Protective League have the run of the cat room which is separated by a door from the cafe part of the business.

There's cat books, cat toys and cat people all getting a chance to mingle with their furry friends. It puts the cats in a light that will hopefully lead to a forever home.

“You can come here and the cats are all out and they have their personalities. Other than being in the APL, in cages, it really helps people get to know the cats so they know what they're adopting." Cat Lounge Coordinator Cat Crespo said.

Cat is kin to Eddy Crespo, who with his partner Mandy Miller brought the idea to Tremont in Starkweather Avenue.

They worked closely with the APL to set up an atmosphere where the cats can mingle with people in a safe nurturing environment. The cats have the opportunity to either mingle or scoot to their own private back room.

To get in you have to make a reservation and pay a special cover charge for about an hour worth of cat bliss.

It's a bargain that will hopefully lead to more adoptions and just moments of joy.

“There’s nothing around here -- I don't think there's any in the Midwest. As soon as we found out, I told my husband we're going whether you're working or not we're going" Cat Lover Britney Parker said

But, even if the cat's are being cats and don't want to bothered at that moment, there's something about being in a room with these furry critters that just makes people happy.

And, whether you're a cat person or just someone with an hour to kill it's just good to make a friend.

"I think it's really great. I just like the cats. They're all really great and some of them are being adopted. And, you get to have fun with them and enjoy some nice coffee" said Parker.

The cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The coffee shop part is open to everyone all the time, however there’s an extra cover charge if you want to go into the room with the cats. It costs $10 through the week and $12 on a weekend for about an hour in the room.

