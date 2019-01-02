Baker Mayfield wants funds raised for fine to help Cleveland children and families

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans who rallied to pay Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s fine for unsportsmanlike conduct are becoming a part of a much greater cause.
Baker Mayfield has spoken, and designated the money for Providence House.
Providence House protects at-risk children and supports families with a shelter, trauma services, parent support and more.
You may remember Mayfield took part in a fundraiser for Providence House December 11 and raised $110,000 for the organization.
He also shared a picture of his special Providence House and Special Olympics cleats in November.
It’s clear Baker has more than great football in store for Cleveland.
You can still donate here.
