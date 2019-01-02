Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Baker Mayfield wants funds raised for fine to help Cleveland children and families

Posted 11:51 am, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56AM, January 2, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans who rallied to pay Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s fine for unsportsmanlike conduct are becoming a part of a much greater cause.

Baker Mayfield has spoken, and designated the money for Providence House.

Providence House protects at-risk children and supports families with a shelter, trauma services, parent support and more.

You may remember Mayfield took part in a fundraiser for Providence House December 11 and raised $110,000 for the organization.

He also shared a picture of his special Providence House and Special Olympics cleats in November.

It’s clear Baker has more than great football in store for Cleveland.

You can still donate here.