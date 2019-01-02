Baker Mayfield wants funds raised for fine to help Cleveland children and families

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans who rallied to pay Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s fine for unsportsmanlike conduct are becoming a part of a much greater cause.

Baker Mayfield has spoken, and designated the money for Providence House.

This isn’t actually for the fine… All money raised will go to a great cause in @provhouseCLE. Help our city out!! https://t.co/GFhI1ty7Hn — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 2, 2019

Providence House protects at-risk children and supports families with a shelter, trauma services, parent support and more.

You may remember Mayfield took part in a fundraiser for Providence House December 11 and raised $110,000 for the organization.

Absolutely unbelievable… just witnessed $110,000 being raised in under 10 minutes for @provhouseCLE. @emily_wilk and I couldn’t be more excited to help support this great foundation. #Give10 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 12, 2018

He also shared a picture of his special Providence House and Special Olympics cleats in November.

It’s clear Baker has more than great football in store for Cleveland.

You can still donate here.