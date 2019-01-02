Avon police charge woman who drove wrong way on I-90, crashing into another car head-on

AVON, Ohio - Avon police are gathering details on a crash that hurt two people on I-90.
The accident happened Wednesday around 12:20 a.m. on I-90 westbound at OH-611.
Police responded after initial calls of a wrong-way crash.
FOX 8 video from the scene showed two cars with extensive front end damage.
Avon police tell FOX 8 Jennifer Quinn was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes from the OH-611 exit and entrance ramps.
Police say Quinn crashed into another car head-on.
Both Quinn and the other driver were taken to the hospital.
Avon police report they do not have information on the extent of their injuries.
However, they did tell FOX 8 they were unable to use Life Flight because of the weather.
Lanes of I-90 were temporarily closed, but everything reopened around 2 a.m.
Quinn faces multiple charges, including Operating a Vehicle Intoxicated (OVI).
Avon police say more charges are possible.