Authorities investigating police-involved shooting in Niles

NILES, Ohio– Police and state agents are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to dispatch records, the suspect was in court earlier in the day and fled. The probation officer reported being hit with the suspect’s car door.

Police went searching for the suspect and the shooting took place in an apartment complex parking lot.

Sources say the officers involved are okay. There is no word yet on the suspect’s condition.