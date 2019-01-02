× Akron police search for suspect who targeted victim on popular app

AKRON- Akron police are searching for a suspect who robbed a victim at gunpoint of his cell phone.

The 35-year-old victim had listed the phone to sell on the app, ‘Let it Go’ and had agreed to meet the buyer around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Donald Avenue.

According to the police report, when the victim went to hand the man his cell phone, he pulled out a gun, took the phone and ran from the scene.

The suspect is a black male, 20 – 30 years old, 6’01” – 6’03”, 200 – 215 lbs., and was wearing a red knit hat, red hooded sweatshirt pulled over his face, and an unknown color of pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.