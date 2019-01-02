× 7 kittens discovered inside box in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY- The Portage County APL is asking for help caring for 7 kittens rescued over the holidays.

According to their Facebook post, the kittens were dumped in a box on Lake Rockwell Road Monday. The kittens were spotted in the box and taken to the APL.

Each of the kittens needs vaccines, boosters, medicine, tests, flea treatments, spay and neuter surgery and maybe more.

The Portage County APL is asking for donations to help them care for the kittens and the other sick, abused and abandoned animals they care for each day.

The APL is also asking for name ideas for the sweet furbabies. You can submit your ideas here.