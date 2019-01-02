2 hurt in Avon I-90 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio - Avon police are gathering details on a crash that hurt two people on I-90.

The accident happened around 12:20 a.m. on I-90 westbound at OH-611.

Police responded after initial calls of a wrong-way crash.

FOX 8 video from the scene showed two cars with extensive front end damage.

Avon police tell FOX 8 one person in each car was hurt.

Police would not discuss the extent of the injuries.

However, they did tell FOX 8 they were unable to use Life Flight because of the weather.

Lanes of I-90 were temporarily closed, but everything reopened around 2 a.m.