MOUNT ORAB, Ohio – A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Ohio.

It was purchased at a gas station in Mount Orab.

The person matched 5 numbers from an auto pick ticket.

The person has not come forward yet to claim the prize.

Someone won the $425 million jackpot in New York.

They have also not been identified.

The winning numbers are 34 44 57 62 70 and the megaplier is 14.

Two other tickets in South Carolina and Texas also matched 5 numbers.