Wrong-way driver injures 2 children and mother in Canton crash, other driver critical

CANTON, Ohio – The Canton Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on U.S. 62 Monday just before midnight.
Police say a driver was headed westbound in the eastbound lane on U.S. 62 between Market and Cleveland Avenue.
The driver hit a car with a woman and two children inside.
The woman, her 9-year-old and 13-year-old are being treated for serious injuries at Aultman hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle is at Mercy Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
40.798947 -81.378447