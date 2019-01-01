Wrong-way driver injures 2 children and mother in Canton crash, other driver critical

CANTON, Ohio – The Canton Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on U.S. 62 Monday just before midnight.

Police say a driver was headed westbound in the eastbound lane on U.S. 62 between Market and Cleveland Avenue.

The driver hit a car with a woman and two children inside.

The woman, her 9-year-old and 13-year-old are being treated for serious injuries at Aultman hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle is at Mercy Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.