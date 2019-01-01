Thousands in Northeast Ohio start New Year without power

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 11,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Tuesday morning.
As FOX 8 previously reported, a wind advisory brought gusts up to 55 mph. That advisory expired at 7 a.m.
The biggest outages are in Summit, Trumbull, Portage, Mahoning, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties.
Be sure to call if you see downed electrical lines.
Cleveland Public Power reports its crews have been working throughout the night. Tuesday morning, it says most customers have power restored.
41.499320 -81.694361