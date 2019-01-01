Shaker Heights man accused of killing woman he met through dating app held on $2 million bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut - 26-year-old Brandon Roberts has been ordered held on $2 million bond for the murder of a woman he met online.

Roberts is accused of shooting 25-year-old Emily Todd in the back of the head on Dec. 9.

Roberts is charged in Bridgeport with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a pistol without a permit

Todd, a therapist at a Danbury senior center, was found lying face down in the sand along the shore.

Police said Todd was fully dressed. A single spent bullet shell casing was found near her feet.

Police said Todd’s mother later told detectives that her daughter had met Roberts, who was staying with relatives at a Stratford hotel, on an online dating app.

After several dates, police said, Todd called off the relationship. But they said Roberts convinced Todd to meet him one more time, luring her to the area of the boat ramp.

After killing her, Roberts took Todd’s car, cell phone and credit cards, according to police.

Video surveillance showed Roberts driving Todd’s car into the drive through at the People’s United Bank in Trumbull on Dec. 9 where he used Todd’s debit card to withdraw $400 from her bank account, police said.

Police raided the Stratford hotel room after finding Todd’s car in the parking lot. However, they said, Roberts’ uncle told them that Roberts had left without saying goodbye.

When the uncle later called Roberts to let him know police were looking for him, police said Roberts told the uncle “sorry unc,” and hung up.

Police said they arrested Roberts at his father’s home in Shaker Heights, Ohio, on Dec. 14 without incident.

A GoFundMe set up for Todd's family reads, in part, we "will move mountains to honor Emily’s memory."