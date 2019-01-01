Scarlet, gray and the Ohio State University Marching Band

PASADENA, California – Sunny California is filled with the sweet sight of scarlet and gray.
TBDBITL is making Ohio proud in the Parade of Roses.
The Buckeyes are there for the Granddaddy of them all: The Rose Bowl.
Urban Meyer will play his last game as Ohio State’s head coach.
Ohio State faces Washington in the 105th edition of the Rose Bowl. Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer is retiring from coaching after the game against his good friend, Washington’s Chris Petersen, his good friend. The game features a compelling matchup between Ohio State’s high-powered passing offense and Washington’s strong secondary.
