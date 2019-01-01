Scarlet, gray and the Ohio State University Marching Band

PASADENA, California – Sunny California is filled with the sweet sight of scarlet and gray.

📸🌹 Scarlet & Gray scenes from the Rose Parade More pics from the 130th @RoseParade: https://t.co/lgkRfzGiSu#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/A8fzrf4c6f — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 1, 2019

TBDBITL is making Ohio proud in the Parade of Roses.

🌹 Here comes TBDBITL in the @RoseParade! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/70HvJ18X4w — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) January 1, 2019

The Buckeyes are there for the Granddaddy of them all: The Rose Bowl.

Exactly 40 days after marching into Herald Square for the #MacysParade, TBDBITL took to Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena for the 130th @RoseParade 🌹 pic.twitter.com/oA9n0bHZ9K — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) January 1, 2019

Urban Meyer will play his last game as Ohio State’s head coach.

Ohio State faces Washington in the 105th edition of the Rose Bowl. Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer is retiring from coaching after the game against his good friend, Washington’s Chris Petersen, his good friend. The game features a compelling matchup between Ohio State’s high-powered passing offense and Washington’s strong secondary.