× Police search for missing Ohio couple

EDITOR’S NOTE: The couple has returned home safely.

HAMILTON, Ohio – There is a statewide missing and endangered adult alert for an elderly couple who left home Monday at 9:30 a.m. and never returned.

Paul and Florence Freeman have early stages of dementia.

They were last seen on Mill Pond Court in Hamilton.

Paul is also a diabetic and may not have his insulin.

The couple drives a white 2017 Toyota Camry with Ohio plate number FREEMAN.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.