Go
Search
Watch Now:
New Day Cleveland
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
38°
Low
26°
High
27°
Akron/Canton
38°
Low
30°
High
38°
See complete forecast
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.
Passion and Purpose: Project Spotlight
Posted 9:09 am, January 1, 2019, by
emmaricefox8
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Project Spotlight
www.standupfordowns.org
THE RIZZO SHOW
SUNDAY 11PM
Unscripted. Uncensored.
Popular
Here’s how to generate your 2018 Best Nine Instagram photo collage
Penny Marshall cause of death revealed
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson hosting NYE party at downtown Cleveland lounge
QB Baker Mayfield breaks NFL record for TD passes in rookie season
Latest News
Gregg Williams interviewing for Browns head coaching job today
Police search for missing Ohio couple
Passion and Purpose: Project Spotlight
Passion and Purpose: A Dementia Friendly LIFE
New Day Cleveland
1 hour ago
January 1, 2019 Road Trip: Passion and Purpose
News
Local high school athlete with one arm plays football with ‘purpose and passion,’ inspires others
News
Inside the secret US military mission that located the Titanic
News
Budweiser maker teams up with cannabis company to explore pot drinks
News
Cleveland man released after spending 27 years in prison for murder he says he didn’t commit
New Day Cleveland
57 mins ago
Passion and Purpose: Needs Cleveland
Entertainment
News
Jason Mraz to perform with Contemporary Youth Orchestra
News
I-Team: How many felons work for the City of Cleveland Waste Department?
News
‘Dangerous’ convict latest to escape lock-up near downtown Cleveland
News
Runners line up for ‘A Christmas Story’ race
News
Trump Tower Moscow concept included idea of giving penthouse to Putin
News
Trump calls Cohen ‘very weak’ in wake of former lawyer’s new guilty plea
News
Contractor blames problems with machine for I-90 traffic backups
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.