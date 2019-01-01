× Ohio State tops Washington 28-23 in Urban Meyer’s Rose Bowl finale

PASADENA, Calif. — Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Urban Meyer finished his coaching career at Ohio State with a 28-23 victory after the Buckeyes held off Washington’s thrilling fourth-quarter comeback in the 105th Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Rashod Berry caught TD passes in the first half for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes (13-1), who took a 25-point lead into the fourth.

But Myles Gaskin threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two more scores for the No. 9 Huskies (10-4), scoring from 2 yards out with 42 seconds left.

The Buckeyes intercepted Jake Browning’s pass on the 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered the Huskies’ onside kick to wrap up the final game of Meyer’s seven-year tenure.

**More on the Buckeyes, here**

🌹🎉🏆 Starting 2019 with a bang! It’s good to be a Buckeye.

📸 https://t.co/R7Za2BfmGc#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/A5juCCNWhz — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 2, 2019

🌹 ROSE BOWL CHAMPS 🌹 The Buckeyes win The Granddaddy of Them All‼️#GoBucks | https://t.co/He7w8aQLnY pic.twitter.com/u24uYyvu4l — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) January 2, 2019