Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Ohio State tops Washington 28-23 in Urban Meyer’s Rose Bowl finale

Posted 9:00 pm, January 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:11PM, January 1, 2019

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer waves to the crowd after the Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Calif.  — Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Urban Meyer finished his coaching career at Ohio State with a 28-23 victory after the Buckeyes held off Washington’s thrilling fourth-quarter comeback in the 105th Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Rashod Berry caught TD passes in the first half for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes (13-1), who took a 25-point lead into the fourth.

But Myles Gaskin threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two more scores for the No. 9 Huskies (10-4), scoring from 2 yards out with 42 seconds left.

The Buckeyes intercepted Jake Browning’s pass on the 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered the Huskies’ onside kick to wrap up the final game of Meyer’s seven-year tenure.

**More on the Buckeyes, here**

Related stories