January 1, 2019 Road Trip: Gordon Square
Ninja City
6706 Detroit Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
https://ninjacity.com/
Brew Nuts
6501 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44102
https://www.brewnutscleveland.com/
Superelectric Pinball Parlor
6500 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44102
http://superelectric.tv/
Il Rione Pizzeria
1303 W. 65th St.
Cleveland, OH 44102
https://www.ilrionepizzeria.com/
Gordon Square Arts District
http://www.gordonsquare.org/
78th Street Studios http://78thstreetstudios.com/
Near West Theatre http://www.nearwesttheatre.org/
Cleveland Public Theatre https://www.cptonline.org/
Special thanks to Gregory Wilson for providing footage of 78th Street Studios. For more information: @wilgory or GregoryWilsonPhoto.com or wilgory.com
Banter
7320 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44102
http://www.bantercleveland.com/
Gypsy Bean
6425 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44102
https://www.facebook.com/GypsyBeans/
Artful Living
1364 W. 67th St.
Cleveland, OH 44102
https://artfulliving.com/
FOUNT
6706 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44102
http://fountleather.com/
Astoria
5417 Detroit Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44102
http://astoriacafemarket.com/
Terrestrial Brewing
7524 Father Frascati Drive
Cleveland, OH 44102
https://www.facebook.com/terrestrialbrewing/