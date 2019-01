Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A quiet, cloudy New Year's evening -- especially compared to New Year's Eve which saw very strong wind gusts.

Here is a look at temperatures into early Wednesday morning:

Expect cloudy skies Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s; they stay that way for Thursday.

Then Friday and into the weekend, they go up about 10 degrees into the 40s.

**Follow weather updates**

Here’s a look at the first half of January…