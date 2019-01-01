Couple killed in Akron crash remembered as inseparable, madly in love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A young couple killed in a tragic car accident was remembered at a vigil in Akron Tuesday.

Dozens of family and friends gathered at the intersection of Virginia and Lindsay avenues to remember 34-year-old Nicholas Bobo and 28-year-old Arielle Davis.

With heavy hearts, they held hands and stood in a circle praying next to debris from the crash and tire tracks.

"He breathed his last breath on this sidewalk, because of the actions of someone,” said Reverend Jaland Finney, Nicholas’ stepfather.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a speeding, possibly intoxicated, driver ran a stop sign and struck Bobo’s car with such force, it was catapulted over the curb and traveled the length of three homes before coming to a rest.

Both Bobo and Davis were ejected from the vehicle and passed away.

At the vigil Tuesday, Nicholas’ mother, Christine Finney, described the couple as inseparable and madly in love.

They were also caring and dedicated parents, raising six young children.

Family members said everything they did revolved around their children, or helping out other family members.

Just before the accident, Nick was helping unload a moving truck for his aunt who moved back to Akron.

“The last thing my son said to me, he hugged me and kissed me on his way out the door and he said he loved me; that’s the last thing I will ever hear my son say,” said Christine.

The family wants justice, but also hopes the tragedy will be a wake-up call for others, because in a “split second” all of their lives have been forever changed.

“You can’t drive in a residential neighborhood flying down the street intoxicated and running stop signs,” said Rev. Finney. “There's a reason there’s a stop sign at an intersection.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating, but have not yet charged the 26-year-old female driver believed responsible for the crash.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and also for long-term care for the couple's six surviving children.