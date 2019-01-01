Cleveland Uber driver and passengers injured in hit-and-run crash by wrong-way driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that injured an Uber driver and his passengers.

The Uber driver was headed north on E. 55th Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland police say another driver headed south in the northbound lane hit them head on.

The wrong-way driver ran from the scene on foot, according to Cleveland police officers.

The Uber driver and his passengers were taken to University Hospitals for treatment. One of the passengers fractured his leg. The other two were treated and released.

Cleveland police do not have a description of the hit-and-run suspect.