Cleveland police: Man shoots self after celebrating New Year with gunfire

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a man shot himself in the leg after firing his gun in the air to celebrate the holiday.

According to a police report, Cleveland police responded to a report of a shooting victim at the Cleveland Clinic Emergency Room.

Police say the man told them he was in an open field by 55th Street and Woodland Avenue when he shot his firearm in the air in celebration.

According to the report, the man told officers he accidentally shot himself in the calf when he went to holster his firearm.

There is no word on whether the man will be charged for celebratory gunfire.