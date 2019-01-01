Cleveland police investigate 3 killed in New Year’s shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating the shooting deaths of three people in Cleveland.

Police responded to a shooting call around midnight in the 4400 block of Denison Avenue.

Cleveland police report officers found two people who had been killed from gunshot wounds.

Another person, who had been shot, died on the way to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Cleveland police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

The shooting victims have not been identified.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.