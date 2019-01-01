Cleveland police: Deadly New Year’s Eve party stemmed from uninvited guests; 3 people killed, 2 hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating the shooting deaths of three people in Cleveland.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Denison Avenue.

Cleveland police report officers found multiple people who had been shot. Two of them were dead when officers arrived.

Three other people were also shot. One of them died on the way to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Of the two who survived, a 21-year-old was shot in the head. He is still in the hospital. A woman was shot in the arm and has been treated and released.

Cleveland police believe the incident stemmed from a New Year's Eve party.

Cleveland police report thhe incident happened at an apartment that was being rented as an AirBnB.

Officers say a group of males who arrived uninvited were asked to leave.

According to Cleveland police, the men started shooting and 5 people were hit.

The shooting victims who were killed have not been identified.

There is no suspect description at this time.

