Child shot by New Year’s gunfire in Cleveland while watching TV

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 9-year-old was shot just after midnight on New Year’s Day in the 12500 block of Griffing Road.

According to a police report, the child was hit in the hand and grazed in the shoulder and chest by gunfire.

The child was watching TV sitting in front of the couch when it happened.

The family told police they were in the living room when they heard shots.

Police say they told them they all hit the ground when they heard the gunfire.

Police say two rounds went through the room.

The child was transported to Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

The child will remain hospitalized and have surgery for the injuries.