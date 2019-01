AKRON, Ohio – Baby New Year is here!

FOX 8 has called area hospitals across Northeast Ohio, and so far, this baby is the first one reported to arrive in 2019.

Jace Andrell Carter was born at 2:09 a.m. at Summa Akron City Hospital.

He is 5 lbs., 14 oz., and 17 inches long.

Mom and baby are healthy.

Historically, Baby New Year represents the birth of the next year and the passing of the prior year.

FOX 8 will have more with the family later today.