6 passengers fall ill on flight from Cleveland to Tampa

TAMPA — Officials say six passengers fell ill on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland to Tampa.

WFLA-TV reports health officials boarded the plane when it landed at Tampa International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and the sick passengers were removed.

Officials say they are being held for observation. The sick passengers were not traveling together.

The remaining passengers were kept on the plane for about an hour after it landed. Those passengers deplaned around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities haven’t provided information on the symptoms passengers were experiencing or their conditions.

WFLA reports an airport spokesperson told them there’s a possibility the illnesses are connected to a drinking fountain; however, Cleveland Hopkins’ communications manager tells FOX 8 they are still gathering information and are taking “precautionary measures.”

#BREAKING: Several passengers fall ill on plane flying into Tampa from Cleveland. https://t.co/r93FLYGbug pic.twitter.com/Fj8GSvs14V — Julie Phillips (@WFLAJulie) January 1, 2019

