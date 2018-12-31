Wind gusts up to 55 mph bring rain and warm air for New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There's a wind advisory in effect that could cause problems for most people in Northeast Ohio.

The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Winds will pick up this afternoon, with sustained winds up to 25 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph. Winds that strong could cause scattered power outages, damage to trees and even make it difficult to drive.

You can see a detailed breakdown on that advisory on our warnings page.

The wind will keep things warm and it is also bring the rain.

Clouds will increase New Year's Eve morning followed by rain developing from southwest to northeast between 8-10 AM. Steady rain with pockets of heavy rain will occur around lunch through 2 PM. Then a line of heavy rain and strong winds will from along the I-75 corridor around 4 PM and move east, hitting Cleveland and the I-77 corridor around 7 PM and then exiting over the PA border by 9 PM. Rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.00″ possible with localized higher amounts. Rain could be heavy at times along with howling winds during the evening. Watch out for standing water along the roadways as you head to any New Year’s Eve dinner/gatherings.

We’ll keep a watchful eye on our area creeks, rivers and flood prone spots.

There will be a few lingering showers around in eastern counties as we ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be quite balmy with highs occurring in the evening in the mid 50’s to 60°. Check out the spread at midnight!

Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.