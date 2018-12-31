Video shows terrifying measures suspect takes to get drugs at store in Brunswick Hills Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio -- Authorities in Medina County are investigating armed robberies that left employees shaken at two businesses.

Police said a gunman walked into the Discount Drug Mart in Brunswick Hills Township on Saturday just after 5:15 p.m. and handed the pharmacist a note, demanding prescription drugs and warning employees that he would begin shooting if they contacted law enforcement.

After filling the bag with narcotics, the suspect fled out the front door of the store; it's unknown how he left the area.

Brunswick Hills police said it's only the second robbery of the year in the township and showed how people are taking desperate measures in their pursuit of drugs.

"It's high demand, so he could be using; he could be reselling, but to get to the pharmacy and that's where the boatloads are at, you know, it's kind of a soft target. Everybody goes and gets drugs at Drug Mart. He had a weapon this time and demanded it," said Chief Tim Sopkovich.

A second crime considered unusual in Medina County was committed six-and-a-half hours later, around midnight Saturday, at a Bob Evans restaurant in Medina Township.

The manager of the restaurant said an assistant manager was taking out the trash after closing time and was confronted by three masked men who then forced both managers into an office where the safe is kept. The employees were pistol-whipped before the suspects fled with the cash. The employees were treated at the hospital for head injuries.

As they try to identify the suspects, investigators said, at this point, it does not appear the armed robberies are connected.