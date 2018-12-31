Two people hospitalized after armed robbery at Medina Bob Evans restaurant

MEDINA, Ohio – Medina Township police are investigating a violent armed robbery at a Bob Evans restaurant.

Police responded to the restaurant on Medina Road Saturday around 11:15 p.m.

The employees said three men wearing masks and armed with a knife, a baseball bat and a revolver stole from the restaurant safe and also stole the victims’ phones and wallets.

Two employees were hurt and treated for head injuries at Medina hospital.

Police have not released a suspect description or said if there was any surveillance video at the restaurant.