South Euclid police ask for help locating missing teen last seen in November

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — South Euclid police on Monday asked for help in locating a missing teen.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Heavenly Williams had her cell phone and WiFi capabilities taken away on November 7.

She reportedly told a family member she was going to the library, then left the home and didn’t return.

Police say Heavenly did not report to school at Brush where she is a senior.

She is described as 6′, 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and has the word “Elizabeth” tattooed on her left inner arm.

Police say Heavenly spends a lot of time with her 17-year-old boyfriend, who is known as “Markoa” and goes by the nickname “Flacko.”

You’re asked to call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 if you have any information.