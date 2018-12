× Reports: Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis out

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Bengals have reportedly fired head coach Marvin Lewis.

Dianna Russini from ESPN was the first to report it.

Marvin Lewis has been fired per source. #Bengals — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 31, 2018

Lewis had been with the team for 16 years.

The Bengals finished the 2018 season at 6-10.

The team hired Hue Jackson as special assistant to the head coach when Jackson was fired from the Cleveland Browns.

There is no report at this time on who might replace Lewis.