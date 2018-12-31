New Year’s Eve outlook: Ringing in 2019 with rain, wind

New Year’s Eve looks rainy and windy. Temperatures will start to climb, touching 60 by mid evening for a few hours.

There is a WIND ADVISORY for all of northern Ohio from 7 p.m. this evening through 7 a.m. New Year’s Day. Gusts will be between 35-45 mph between 3 p.m. to Midnight.

**Weather alert updates**

There will be a line of heavy rain and strong winds from along the I-75 corridor at around 4 p.m. That line will move east, hitting Cleveland and the I-77 corridor around 7 p.m. and then exiting over the PA border by 9 p.m.

Rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.00″ are possible with localized higher amounts. Rain could be heavy at times along with howling winds during the evening.

Watch out for standing water along the roadways as you head to any New Year’s Eve dinner/gatherings. We’ll keep a watchful eye on our area creeks, rivers and flood prone spots.