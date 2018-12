CLEVELAND, Ohio – Grab a Mega Millions ticket on your way to celebrate the New Year.

The $425 million jackpot is the 8th largest in the Mega Millions game history.

The next drawing is New Year’s day.

Fat Daddy’s Road Dog in Moraine sold Ohio’s last winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket in May of 2018, according to the Ohio Lottery. The winning ticket was worth $142 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2.