Most popular apps of 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio – You may not realize it but we’ve already celebrated National Download Day in 2018.

December 28 is the busiest day in America for downloading apps each year because many people have new gadgets from Christmas they are beginning to explore.

Apple has released its 2018 most popular apps, and the results probably won’t surprise you, but the order might.

YouTube jumped to the number one spot from the number three spot last year.

1. YouTube

2. Instagram

3. Snapchat

4. Messenger

5. Facebook

6. Bitmoji

7. Netflix

8. Google Maps

9. Gmail

10. Spotify Music

Apple released a separate ranking for games. Surprise, surprise, Fortnite is number 1 on the list, followed by Helix Jump and Rise Up.

On trend for 2019 according to a Mason Games National Download Day survey, social casino games.