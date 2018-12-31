× Maple Heights police: Driver shot in the leg when he refused to give car to carjackers

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – Maple Heights police say a driver was shot in the leg when he refused to give his car to people trying to steal his vehicle.

Police say they received a call about shots fired in the area of Turney Road and Dunham Road around 8:50 p.m.

The victim and his passenger told police two suspects approached their car and pounded on the window.

According to a police report, the suspects opened fire when they refused to give them the car.

Maple Heights police say the investigation is underway and there are no known suspects.

Anyone with information should call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624.