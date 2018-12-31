Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson hosting NYE party at downtown Cleveland lounge

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders who don’t have plans on New Year’s Eve could hang out with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star and her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend, who live in Cleveland, are reportedly hosting a celebration at Rumor Bar and Lounge in downtown Cleveland.

According to the event page, the party at the newly renovated bar, 1266 West 6th Street, starts at 9 p.m. and runs through 2 a.m.

Tickets are still available and range from $65 to $125.

Visitors are asked to not wear tennis shoes and to “dress to impress.”

41.499320 -81.694361